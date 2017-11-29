Keith Markham Joins Southern Lithoplate in New Senior Technical Sales Specialist Position

Printing industry veteran and recognized customer service advocate, Keith Markham, has joined printing industry leader, Southern Lithoplate (SLP) as its Senior Technical Sales Specialist, according to Gary Blakeley, Southern Lithoplate’s Director of Global Service and Technical Support.

Markham, with 30+ years in the printing industry, brings his strong background and broad expertise in printing plate technology, associated chemistry and prepress processing equipment to SLP, having served leading prepress companies in the newspaper and commercial segments of the North American market.

“Keith Markham’s demonstrated success in customer relations and customer service meshes well with Southern Lithoplate’s reputation and performance as a customer-centric company. SLP has distinguished itself among suppliers to the newspaper and commercial printing markets in this area, so passionate professionals like Keith will help us continue and expand that legacy,” explained Blakeley.

In his new position, Markham will be supporting SLP service and sales teams throughout North America from his Seattle, Washington area operations base. His knowledge of new SLP plates, Nytro and GEM, recently acquired from Presstek LLC/Anocoil Corporation, will help extend options for SLP customers and other printing operations looking to maintain or adopt those plate technologies, along with other trusted Southern Lithoplate products like Liberty NXP, Viper 830 TPX and Replica plates.