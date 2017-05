Like & Share E&P:

The editor of the Observer Media Group — owned by Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner — resigned on Wednesday, a source told The Post.

Ken Kurson, a friend and associate of Kushner who was appointed editor in chief in January 2013 is going to join Teneo Holdings, a CEO Advisory firm, according to sources.