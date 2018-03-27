Kenosha News Hires New Executive Editor
Kenosha News Publisher Randy Rickman announced Thursday that Bob Heisse has been hired as the newspaper’s executive editor.
“We are so happy that Bob will be joining our senior management team as the leader of our newsroom,” Rickman said.
“Bob appreciates the opportunity that exists in a mix that includes an incredible community, independent and family-owned newspaper, terrific employees and a management team who are focused on the horizon…”
Read More
Like & Share E&P: