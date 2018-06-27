Keven Zepezauer Named Times President, Publisher

Keven Zepezauer has been named president and publisher of the Wilson Times, expanding his leadership role at the 122-year-old family-owned newspaper after a nearly two-year stint as general manager.

Since joining the Times in August 2016, Zepezauer has spearheaded a series of improvements to the newspaper’s content based on results of a market survey, shaped a digital strategy that includes a coupon smartphone app, regional auto sales website and online event ticketing service and shepherded the business’ relocation to downtown Wilson.