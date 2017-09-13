Kevin Corrado Named Publisher of The Sun

Kevin Corrado, the former publisher of the New Haven Register, has been named publisher of The Sun.

Corrado will oversee operations at The Sun, Fitchburg’s Sentinel & Enterprise, and the cluster’s Nashoba Valley Voice weekly. His management duties will also extend to Digital First Media news properties in New York, including the Kingston Daily Freeman, Oneida Daily Dispatch, The Saratogian of Saratoga Springs and The Record of Troy.