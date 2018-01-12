Tara Klostreich Named Publisher of Wahpeton Daily News and New-Monitor
Wick Communications Group Publisher Ken Harty has named Tara Klostreich publisher of the Wahpeton operation, effective Tuesday, Jan. 9.
“I am pleased to announce the promotion of Tara Klostreich to publisher of the Daily News, News-Monitor, Southern Valley Living and Southern Valley Shopper,” Harty said. “She has done an excellent job leading the newspaper as general manager and is ready for the next step.”
