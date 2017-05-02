Lance Griffin Named Editor of the Dothan Eagle

Like & Share E&P:

Steve Smith, regional publisher of the Dothan Eagle and the Alabama Group of BH Media newspapers, announced Monday that senior reporter Lance Griffin has been named editor of the Dothan Eagle.

“Lance has been a valuable member of our newsgathering team for more than two decades,” Smith said in making the announcement. “He is a complete journalist that does his job with great care and a high degree of professionalism. Lance is highly regarded in the community and we are very excited to have him assume this leadership role.”