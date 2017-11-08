Lauren Jette Named Managing Editor of Elgin Courier
Present Courier Sports Editor Lauren Jette has been named Managing Editor of the Courier.
Publisher Kevin Wright made the announcement this week.
“Lauren is a journalist. I think that’s the highest compliment I can give a writer,” Wright said. “Whether it’s sports, news or a feature, she handles it all well. It’s a very tough job and I bet we lose her to the New York Times someday, but we’re glad to have her here. She’s a pro and we will have fun writing local news with her in charge.”
