LEAP Media Solutions Names New Senior Customer Success Manager

LEAP Media Solutions has announced that Robin Footdale has joined the company in the role of senior customer success manager. She will report to Kirsten DiChiappari, US director of customer success.

With more than 15 years of experience in newsmedia marketing, Footdale has been on the frontlines assisting publishers and advertisers with transforming their business through the use of marketing automation technology, omnichannel campaign management, data analytics and strategic planning – most recently at Nucleus Marketing Solutions and, previously, at Marketing Solutions Group. Following her graduation from California State University-Long Beach in 2002, she began her career with the Daily Camera in Boulder, Colo.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robin to the organization,” DiChiappari said. “She brings a unique blend of strategic marketing acumen combined with an understanding and demonstrated track record of leveraging her knowledge of technology to drive performance improvements. Robin will be an invaluable resource to our newsmedia client community.”

Footdale will start her new role on March 1.