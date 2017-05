Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/lee-enterprises-names-jeff-precourt-regional-publisher-in-oregon/

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has named Jeff Precourt regional publisher of the company’s Oregon enterprises.

Currently publisher of the Albany Democrat-Herald, the Corvallis Gazette-Times and the weeklies Lebanon Express and Philomath Express, Precourt’s role will expand to include The World in Coos Bay and its associated weekly publications.