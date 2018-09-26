Lee Enterprises Executive Mike Gulledge Plans to Leave Company

Lee Enterprises, Incorporate, a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 49 markets, announced today that Mike Gulledge, vice president – publishing and regional publisher for Billings Gazette Communications and the Missoulian, has resigned from the company effective September 30, 2018.

“Mike’s ingenuity, enthusiasm and uplifting spirit have been an integral part of our success in moving the company forward,” said Executive Chairman Mary Junck. “He has been a terrific colleague, and I’m grateful for his unflinching, can-do attitude and his service to Lee.”