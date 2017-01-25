People PeopleInTheNews 

Lewistown Sentinel Promotes Brian Cox To Managing Editor Position

Staff Report | Lewistown Sentinel January 25, 2017
Sentinel publisher Ruth Eddy announced Monday that Brian Cox has been promoted to the role of managing editor.

Cox, who began working at The Sentinel in 2008 after a brief stint as a part-time sports reporter for The (Lock Haven) Express, has held numerous positions during his time with The Sentinel, starting as a sports reporter before serving tenures as news editor, city editor and most recently as assistant managing editor.

