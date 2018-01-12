People PeopleInTheNews 

Lisa Chappell Named Publisher of Cleburne Times-Review

Staff Report | Cleburne Times-ReviewJanuary 12, 2018

Lisa Chappell, a veteran Texas newspaper executive, has been appointed publisher of the Cleburne Times-Review. She replaces Kay Helms, who recently retired. 

Chappell is the publisher of the Weatherford Democrat, the Mineral Wells Index, the Gainesville Daily Register and the Greenville Herald-Banner, and their affiliated weekly publications in Royse City, Commerce and Rockwall County. She will continue in those roles as well.

