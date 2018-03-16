Longtime Rocky Mount Telegram Editor Retires

The Rocky Mount Telegram has lost its cornerstone: Editor Jeff Herrin has retired after a quarter of a century on the job.

Herrin, who turned 60 on Tuesday, turned off the desk lamp in his office for the last time Friday. That lamp has burned bright through many natural disasters and major stories, and when turned off let reporters know their boss wouldn’t be returning for the rest of the afternoon. The light was seldom darkened before 6 p.m.