Jeff Jacobs and Paul Doyle, both longtime Connecticut sports journalists, have joined Hearst Connecticut Media Group — Jacobs as a columnist and Doyle as sports enterprise editor. Jacobs’ column will debut in Hearst CT’s eight daily newspapers and multiple digital properties Sunday.

