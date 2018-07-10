Los Angeles Times Installs New Leadership Team That Includes Scott Kraft, Kris Viesselman and Kimi Yoshino
Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine on Monday unveiled his leadership team that includes newsroom veterans and a newly hired editor.
Scott Kraft becomes managing editor. Kraft has been with the Times for more than three decades, and now will be responsible for foreign, national, Washington, California and Metro news in addition to investigations and enterprise reporting.
