Los Angeles Times Names Julia Turner Deputy Managing Editor, Overseeing Arts and Entertainment Coverage

The Los Angeles Times named Julia Turner its deputy managing editor responsible for Arts and Entertainment coverage. Turner will report to Kimi Yoshino, who was recently promoted to Senior Deputy Managing Editor. Turner will join the Times in mid-November. She succeeds Mary McNamara, the Pulitzer Prize-winning critic and columnist who had requested a return to writing.

