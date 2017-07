Like & Share E&P:

Las Cruces native Lucas Peerman has been named news director of the Las Cruces Sun-News, part of the USA Today Network.

Peerman, 36 and a 1998 graduate of Oñate High School, will oversee daily operation of the Sun-News newsroom and coordinate all newsgathering efforts. He fills the role left vacant by Managing Editor Sylvia Ulloa, who voluntarily resigned in May amid staff reductions.