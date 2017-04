Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/luke-phillips-promoted-to-editor-of-the-paso-robles-press-and-atascadero-news/

Starting a new job is always intimidating, but sometimes you just have to dive in head first. That’s just what Luke Phillips — the newly-appointed editor of the Paso Robles Press and Atascadero News — did.

Phillips jumped into the newspaper business straight out of high school, going to work for his hometown newspaper, The Holtville Tribune.