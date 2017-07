Like & Share E&P:

Madeleine Leroux has been named managing editor of the El Dorado News-Times according to general manager Ronnie Bell who made the announcement to the newspaper’s staff Tuesday, July 11. She assumed her duties immediately meeting with the editorial staff and started getting to know the operation, said Bell.