People PeopleInTheNews 

Margaret Hillery to Serve as Interim Editor of The Madison Courier

Staff Report | Madison Courier October 23, 2017

A Jefferson County native and longtime journalist will serve as interim editor of The Madison Courier following the retirement of Editor Elliot Tompkin on Nov. 1.

Margaret Hillery will oversee the newsroom during a transition period until a new editor is hired.

Hillery has an extensive background in the newspaper industry. She graduated from Southwestern High School and attended Indiana University where she studied journalism.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/margaret-hillery-to-serve-as-interim-editor-of-the-madison-courier/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *