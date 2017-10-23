Margaret Hillery to Serve as Interim Editor of The Madison Courier
A Jefferson County native and longtime journalist will serve as interim editor of The Madison Courier following the retirement of Editor Elliot Tompkin on Nov. 1.
Margaret Hillery will oversee the newsroom during a transition period until a new editor is hired.
Hillery has an extensive background in the newspaper industry. She graduated from Southwestern High School and attended Indiana University where she studied journalism.
