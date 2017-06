Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/mark-russell-named-executive-editor-of-the-commercial-appeal/

Major Garrett recalls how he and Mark Russell – college roommates embarking on careers in journalism – interviewed on the same day, almost back-to-back, for a coveted position with the Wall Street Journal.

Returning to their room after the on-campus interview at the University of Missouri, Garrett was confident of his chances while Russell was anything but. “I totally bombed that interview,” he told Garrett.