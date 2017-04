Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/mark-webster-stepping-down-as-publisher-of-the-sun-news/

Mark Webster, the president and publisher of The Sun News, is stepping down from his role, effective May 5.

Webster, who has served in many leadership roles over his 35 years with McClatchy, started at The Lexington Herald Leader in 1981 before he transferred to The Sun News in 1996 as director of technology.