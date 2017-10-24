Martha Baltodano Whicker Joins Southern Lithoplate as Director – Latin American Sales

Southern Lithoplate, Inc. (SLP), welcomes Martha Baltodano Whicker as the company’s Director, Latin American Sales. In making the announcement, Steven Mattingly, Senior Vice President said, “Martha is the consummate export expert. Her outstanding reputation in the graphic arts industry as a professional, customer-centric advocate will be immediately recognized by our current and future international customers.”

Baltodano Whicker is a 31-year veteran of the graphic arts field having served newspaper and commercial printers throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America. Her expertise is a highly valued resource among graphic arts dealers and individual printers.

“Southern Lithoplate’s acknowledged history and approach to serving its customers is completely consistent with the way I have always worked,” said Baltodano Whicker. “Customers need someone they can depend on, and I am pleased that I can offer them the best options and direction through a company as respected as Southern Lithoplate.”