Mary Ann Kearns has been named editor of The Ledger Independent, a major provider of local news, information and advertising in the seven-county market around Maysville.

Kearns joined The Ledger Independent as a reporter in 1989. She became managing editor in 2001 and has led the newsroom as it transformed from a print-only product into the digital age, including web and social media.