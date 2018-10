Hearst Newspapers today announced that Matt DeRienzo has been named vice president of news and digital content at Hearst Connecticut Media Group. In the newly created role as the group’s top editor, DeRienzo will oversee the editors of Hearst Connecticut Media Group’s eight daily and 13 weekly newspapers, as well as its 21 news websites.

