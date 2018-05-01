Matt Lindberg Named New Managing Editor of Columbus Telegram, Schuyler Sun, Banner-Press
Matt Lindberg, newly-hired managing editor of the Columbus Telegram, David City Banner-Press and Schuyler Sun, begins his duties Monday, May 7.
For nearly the past two years, Lindberg has served as the managing editor of the Montrose Daily Press in Montrose, Colo. He and his news team recently won 19 Colorado Press Association awards, including the categories of General Excellence and Editorial Sweepstakes.
