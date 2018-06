Matt Murray has been named Editor-in-Chief of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires, succeeding Gerard Baker, who is to take up a new position as the Journal’s Editor-at-Large, which will include regular writing, hosting the paper’s expanding network of conferences and events, and television presenting. Mr. Murray is currently Executive Editor of the Journal.

