McClatchy Named Nick Johnson Head of Advertising

McClatchy today named Nick Johnson, a digital media executive with over two decades of experience in the media and advertising industry, as its new head of advertising.

Johnson will be responsible for driving all aspects of McClatchy’s advertising revenue, working with its national sales teams, local teams in its 30 markets and the company’s excelerate© digital agency. His focus will be on continuing and accelerating the company’s digital transition.

“Nick is a digital-advertising leader, well known and well regarded as one of the pioneers in digital news and video advertising at such innovative brands as CNN and NBC,’’ said Craig Forman, McClatchy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am delighted for him to join us at McClatchy as we continue to accelerate our digital growth.’’

Most recently, Johnson was the senior vice president of digital ad sales strategy for Turner Ad Sales, where he led digital sales strategy and business growth across the company’s portfolio of brands (CNN, CNNMoney, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Super Deluxe). Before joining Turner, Johnson spent almost a decade with NBCUniversal, as senior vice president of digital media sales for NBCUniversal Sports where he led the integrated digital sports team that focused on live streaming, integrated sponsorships and social distribution. In four years at the helm of the team, he more than doubled digital advertising revenues. Johnson was previously the senior vice president of digital media sales, where he also more than doubled revenues while overseeing strategy, sales and sales marketing for the NBCUniversal TV and Cable digital portfolio.

“I am very excited to join McClatchy at a time when its strong commitment to independent local journalism and focus on accelerating its digital transformation has never been more important,” said Johnson. “I look forward to bringing over 20 years of digital publishing and sales experience to McClatchy and to being part of the continued journey of this brand.”

Prior to joining NBCUniversal in 2007, Johnson was the vice president of national sales at Reuters and Lycos. He was also part of the team that first launched the digital advertising sales strategy for CNN Interactive.

Johnson received his bachelor’s degree from Gettysburg College and has served on the board and advised various industry organizations, including Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Video Digital Ascendant, and OpenSlate.