McClatchy’s Julie Moos Named Executive Director of the National Press Club Journalism Institute
The National Press Club Journalism Institute (NPCJI) announced today that Julie Moos will be its next Executive Director.
Moos joins the Journalism Institute from McClatchy. As Managing Director of News there, she has been responsible for coaching and training reporters and editors in 30 newsrooms on journalism challenges ranging from fair use to audience-centered storytelling…
