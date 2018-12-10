People PeopleInTheNews 

McClatchy’s Julie Moos Named Executive Director of the National Press Club Journalism Institute

Press Release | National Press Club December 10, 2018

The National Press Club Journalism Institute (NPCJI) announced today that Julie Moos will be its next Executive Director.

Moos joins the Journalism Institute from McClatchy. As Managing Director of News there, she has been responsible for coaching and training reporters and editors in 30 newsrooms on journalism challenges ranging from fair use to audience-centered storytelling…

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/mcclatchys-julie-moos-named-executive-director-of-the-national-press-club-journalism-institute/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *