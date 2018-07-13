People PeopleInTheNews 

Megan Schrader Named Editorial Page Editor of The Denver Post

Staff | Denver Post July 13, 2018

Megan Schrader, an editorial writer for the Denver Post since 2016, has been named editorial page editor, overseeing all aspects of the daily opinion page and Sunday Perspective section.

“I’d like very much for the public to feel that these are their pages — a place for constructive dialogue and debate and active learning — so please write letters, pen columns and share the content that moves you far and wide on social media,” Schrader said.

