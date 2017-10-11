People PeopleInTheNews 

Melissa Murphy Named Managing Editor of Vacaville Reporter

Staff Report | The Reporter October 11, 2017

The Reporter announced today that Local News Editor Melissa Murphy has been named the newspaper’s Managing Editor effective Oct. 21.

In the new post, Melissa Murphy, 35, will take on the day-to-day oversight of local news writers and content, but also will take on the managerial duties currently handled by Matt Miller, who, after slightly more than two years at the position and 27 years in total tenure with the paper, announced his resignation today.

