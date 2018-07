In June 2018 Egyptian journalist and founder of Welad El Balad Fatemah Farag was voted onto the Board and Executive Committee of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA). Farag is the first Arab woman and first Egyptian to join the EC and Board.

