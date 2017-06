Like & Share E&P:

After over a day’s worth of driving, Michael Acosta takes on the position of sports editor and general reporter at the Lake County Examiner.

Acosta comes from Fort Worth, Texas where he graduated from Texas Wesleyan University last year and worked on the campus paper, The Rambler.