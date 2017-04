Like & Share E&P:

We are thrilled to announce that Michael Falcone will join the Washington Post Live team as executive producer. He brings an incredible wealth of ideas and a strong news background to this role. As the editorial lead of our team, he will help us as we continue to grow Live as the place for newsmakers to sit down on the biggest topics of the day.