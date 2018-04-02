People PeopleInTheNews 

Michael Wagar Named Chronicle Publisher, President of Lafromboise Communications

Staff Report | The ChronicleApril 2, 2018

After 30 years at The Chronicle and more than six years as publisher of The Chronicle and president of Lafromboise Communications, Christine Fossett said goodbye to the newspaper this week as Michael Wagar prepared to take her place at the organization’s helm.

Fossett resigned as of Friday. Lafromboise Communications owner Jenifer Lafromboise Falcon wished Fossett well in her future endeavors. 

