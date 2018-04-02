Michael Wagar Named Chronicle Publisher, President of Lafromboise Communications
After 30 years at The Chronicle and more than six years as publisher of The Chronicle and president of Lafromboise Communications, Christine Fossett said goodbye to the newspaper this week as Michael Wagar prepared to take her place at the organization’s helm.
Fossett resigned as of Friday. Lafromboise Communications owner Jenifer Lafromboise Falcon wished Fossett well in her future endeavors.
