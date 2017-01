Like & Share E&P:

Michelle Mitchell has been named vice president of advertising at the Herald-Tribune Media Group.

Mitchell, who earlier worked at the Herald-Tribune for 15 years, was most recently senior advertising manager at the Tampa Bay Times.

She replaces Shari Brickley, who is retiring after more than 40 years in the newspaper business.