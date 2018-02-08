Mienk Promoted to Publisher of Two East Texas Newspapers

Jake Mienk, publisher of the Palestine Herald-Press and Corsicana Daily Sun, has expanded his publisher responsibilities to The Huntsville Item and the Jacksonville Progress.

Steve McPhaul, CNHI LLC’s executive vice president, newspaper operations, said Mienk was promoted to the regional publisher’s position because of his leadership skills and knowledge of local markets.

“We are excited about Jake’s ability to provide the energy and initiatives needed to advance all these papers deeper into the digital era,” said McPhaul. “He understands the fast-changing news environment and how to collaborate with local communities to serve their needs.”

Last year, Mienk was named by Editor & Publisher magazine as one of the country’s top young newspaper executives. He started in the business in 2005 as an advertising account executive at the Tyler Morning Telegraph, joining CNHI as a regional advertising director seven years later. He was named publisher of the Palestine paper in 2014, and a year later added Corsicana to his portfolio.

Mienk said he’s delighted with his expanded role and the opportunity to work with the Huntsville and Jacksonville newspaper staffs to serve the print and online information needs of their communities.

“I’m enthusiastic about the future of community newspapers,” he said. “There has never been a more exciting time to be a part of this multimedia industry.”

Mienk grew up in Gladwin, Michigan, graduating from Northwood University in Midland with a degree in business administration. He and his wife Teena have two sons, Nate and Brandon.