Mike Brossart Retiring as Deputy Opinion Editor of the Daily Bulletin

David Allen | Inland Valley Daily Bulletin September 27, 2017

Mike Brossart went to a Dodger game in 1975 and was struck, not by a foul ball, but by an idea for a column. With the innocence of youth, he dropped by the Pomona Progress-Bulletin to see if he could get a job as a sportswriter so he could write it.

Shockingly, the recent college grad was not immediately handed a column. But he got an assignment to cover a high school football game as a stringer for five bucks. And those assignments kept coming. After a few months of that, he was hired on staff on Dec. 20, 1975.

 

