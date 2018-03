McClatchy today named Mike Fannin as Regional Editor for the Midwest Region. Fannin, currently Executive Editor and Vice President of The Kansas City Star, will continue to lead the The Kansas City Star and oversee three additional newsrooms including The Wichita Eagle in Kansas, the Belleville News-Democrat in Illinois, and the Star-Telegram in Fort Worth, Texas.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/mike-fannin-named-regional-editor-of-mcclatchys-midwest-region/