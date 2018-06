Mike Feeley, a Pennsylvania native and a top editor at PennLive, has been named executive editor of The News Journal and Delaware Online.

Feeley, 52, was the senior director of content for PennLive and The Patriot-News in Harrisburg.

He was one of the leaders of the team that won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for local reporting for its coverage of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal at Penn State University.