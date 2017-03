Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/mike-gulledge-named-publisher-of-two-montana-newspapers/

Mike Gulledge, a former publisher of the Herald & Review and a visible part of the Decatur community, has been named publisher of two newspapers in Montana.

Gulledge will lead the The Missoulian and Ravalli Republic as a part of a regional management restructuring.