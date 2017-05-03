Mike Klingensmith Elected Chairman of News Media Alliance

Like & Share E&P:

Star Tribune Media Co., Minnesota’s largest media company, today announced that Publisher and CEO Mike Klingensmith has been elected chairman of the News Media Alliance. Klingensmith, who previously served as Vice Chairman of the NMA, succeeds Tony Hunter, president of TWH, Incorporated and Chairman of Nucleus Marketing Solutions. The News Media Alliance was formerly known as the Newspaper Association of America.

As the news media industry continues to evolve, Klingensmith and the NMA Board of Directors will vigorously advocate on behalf of the industry while expanding existing and introducing new strategies and initiatives to maximize the value of Alliance membership.

Klingensmith joined the Star Tribune in January 2010 after spending most of his more than 30‑year career in publishing with Time Inc. in New York City.

“Mike is an incredibly well-respected leader among newspaper publishers and beyond, and we are thrilled that he is our new Chairman,” said David Chavern, News Media Alliance President and CEO. “Through his extensive media career, Mike has demonstrated his unfailing commitment to the industry, and his knowledge of what it takes to be successful amid a changing media landscape will continue to be an invaluable asset to our many diverse members, both print and digital.”

Within Time Inc., Klingensmith held various management positions, including general manager of Time Magazine, Publisher of Sports Illustrated and CFO of Time Inc. He was the co‑developer of the concept for Entertainment Weekly and became its founding publisher in 1989, leading the magazine through its launch and emergence as one of the company’s most profitable titles. In 2001, Klingensmith became executive vice president at Time Inc. He left the company in 2008. Prior to his current role at Star Tribune, he was a managing director of AdMedia Partners, a New York mergers and acquisition advisory firm.

“It is an honor to assume the role of Chairman at a time of tremendous evolution in an industry that is vital to the communities we serve,” said Klingensmith. “The News Media Alliance is united behind a mission to deliver premium content to all of our stakeholders and will continue to drive key initiatives that further our transition from newspapers to multiplatform content and marketing solutions providers.”

Klingensmith, who has an M.B.A. and a B.A. from the University of Chicago, grew up in Fridley, a suburb of Minneapolis. He currently serves on the boards of The University of Chicago, Macalester College, the American Foundation for AIDS Research, The Minnesota Orchestra and the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities.

Other Alliance officers elected were: Terry Kroeger, President, CEO & Publisher, BH Media Group (vice chairman); Anna Sedgley, COO & CFO, Dow Jones & Company, Inc. (treasurer); and Mark Aldam, President, Hearst Newspapers (secretary).