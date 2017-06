Like & Share E&P:

Mike Szvetitz, sports editor of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, was named Tuesday as the newspaper’s new managing editor.

As managing editor, Szvetitz will be the No. 2 editor in the newsroom and be responsible for its day-to-day operations.