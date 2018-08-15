MLive Media Group Names Former Digital First Executive, Jeannie Parent, as Chief Revenue Officer
The former president and publisher of the company that owns The Oakland Press and Macomb Daily will become MLive Media Group’s chief revenue officer.
MLive reported the move Tuesday.
Jeannie Parent will oversee sales leadership for the media organization whose publications include The Grand Rapids Press, The Flint Journal, The Ann Arbor News and the Jackson Citizen Patriot.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: