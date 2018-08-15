People PeopleInTheNews 

MLive Media Group Names Former Digital First Executive, Jeannie Parent, as Chief Revenue Officer

Annalse Frank | Crain's Detroit BusinessAugust 15, 2018

The former president and publisher of the company that owns The Oakland Press and Macomb Daily will become MLive Media Group’s chief revenue officer.

MLive reported the move Tuesday.

Jeannie Parent will oversee sales leadership for the media organization whose publications include The Grand Rapids PressThe Flint JournalThe Ann Arbor News and the Jackson Citizen Patriot.

