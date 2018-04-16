New CFO Joins New England Newspapers
Kathy Worth has experienced the financial side of the publishing business from different perspectives. She has served in major financial positions for a privately-owned midsize publishing company and for one of the country’s largest newspaper chains.
Now, Worth is bringing that experience to Southern Vermont and the Berkshires. She was recently named chief financial officer of New England Newspapers Inc., replacing the late Frank McKenna, who served in that position for 14 years.
