After 20 years in the news industry, Times-Tribune managing editor Kim Lamoreaux said her heart lies with the smaller, hyper local papers that are integral parts of the community.

That’s what drew her to the Times-Tribune after former managing editor Jake Kurtz announced his departure effective Feb. 8.