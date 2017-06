Like & Share E&P:

Cliff Harrington has been named The Herald’s new editor.

Harrington, interim editor in Rock Hill since November, has spearheaded community news since 1987, when he joined The Charlotte Observer, a sister newspaper of The Herald. Both newspapers are owned by McClatchy, a leading media company in 29 U.S. markets.