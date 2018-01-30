New Key Appointments at PriscoDigital

PriscoDigital is pleased and excited to announce two additional regional level appointments to complement its sales management team reporting directly to the Company President, Steve Zunde. As a result, the Prisco national sales organization will now have the most comprehensive support for all digital activities across the entire USA.

Clay Mizelle will be managing all digital activities in the Ohio Valley/Southeast Regions. Prior to joining Prisco during a very successful tenure at Scitex Vision before the acquisition by HP (now known as HP Scitex), Clay spent 23 years with Kodak and Agfa in the commercial printing industry selling both analog and digital equipment solutions. Steve Zunde, states “Clay has demonstrated a consistently high level of successful sales performance in his role at HP Scitex and is excited about bringing his knowledge and skillset to Prisco. Already having an in-depth knowledge of the HP product line and strong relationships with the HP Salesforce and other industry OEM’s makes this a perfect fit, and I am confident Clay will successfully leverage his many relationships within his large installed base of customers, as well as develop many new customers for Prisco”.

The company also announced the appointment of Bill McCluskey. Bill will be managing all digital activities for the Central Sales Region which will encompass the Midwest Region and Southwest Regions.

“Bill brings to PriscoDigital over twenty-five years of experience that touch all aspects of the PriscoDigital solution-set” stated Steve Zunde. “He also comes to us from HP’s Industrial Latex Solutions group where he was responsible for sales of the LX1500, 3200, and 3600 in the Midwest. Additionally, with more than twenty years at Ricoh, Canon, and Kodak, he has a strong understanding of the entire digital workflow and will be an essential part of our sales management team”.

Zunde also stated that “One of the aspects that really excited Clay and Bill about their new roles will be their ability to consult with clients and recommend budget-friendly, yet comprehensive solutions, with very strong ROI’s. If our clients wish to get into or upgrade their wide format or cut-sheet digital printing systems, Bill and Clay will be able to help them get there with proven, market-leading solutions”.