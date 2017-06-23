New York Times Data Editor Joins Cronkite School of Journalism as Knight Chair

Like & Share E&P:

Sarah Cohen, the Pulitzer Prize-winning data editor of The New York Times and former Duke University professor, is joining the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication as the Knight Chair in Data Journalism, Arizona State University announced Thursday.

Cohen, who joined the Times in 2012, leads a five-person team specializing in analyzing data and documents for investigative projects.